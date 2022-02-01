China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Stock Price Down 7.3%

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.

China BlueChemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.

