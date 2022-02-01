China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.04

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.04 and traded as high as $19.62. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 492 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.