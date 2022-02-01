China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading Up 8.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 2,048,011 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 646,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth $139,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

