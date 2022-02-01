Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,485.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,615.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,761.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
