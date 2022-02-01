CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Shares Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,424 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.19% of CHP Merger worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 892,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 565,059 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 63.1% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 967,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 408.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 350,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 281,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 610,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 181,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 36.1% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 147,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHPM opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. CHP Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

