Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Earnings Results

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Chubb stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.37. Chubb has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

