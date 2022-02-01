Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 14,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 9,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

About Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF)

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

