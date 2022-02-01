Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter worth $15,707,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth $181,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 487.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares during the period. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCVI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 47,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

