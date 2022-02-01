Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,400 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 757,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $210.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.87. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

