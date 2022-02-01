Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.34% of Churchill Downs worth $31,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $210.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

