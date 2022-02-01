CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,300 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,988. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.