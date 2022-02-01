CIBC Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$50.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$50.00 price objective from CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.93.

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,172. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$24.14 and a 52-week high of C$54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 75.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

