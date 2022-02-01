CIBC Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$50.00 Price Target

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) received a C$50.00 price objective from CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.
IMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.93.
Imperial Oil stock traded up C$2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,172. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$24.14 and a 52-week high of C$54.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.65 billion and a PE ratio of 75.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.49.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
