Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.87

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.87 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 1688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Cimpress alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cimpress by 36.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.