Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $278.50 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $318.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $299.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.93.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

