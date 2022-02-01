Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.