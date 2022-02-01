Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 4.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.10.

