Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,379 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises 0.8% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $81.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.89. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

