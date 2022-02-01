Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 12.4% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,404,000 after purchasing an additional 153,739 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $121.20 and a 12 month high of $168.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.