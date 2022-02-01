Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,096 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after buying an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,687,000.

TLT opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

