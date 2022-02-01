Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.62 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $384.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.