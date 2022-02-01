Ciovacco Capital Management LLC Sells 13,937 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $106.15 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.76.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.