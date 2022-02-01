CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 1,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 121,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $539.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
