CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.69 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 1,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 121,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

