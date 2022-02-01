Citigroup Inc. Acquires 60,466 Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

