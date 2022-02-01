Citigroup Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 182,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

