Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 1,407.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of Merus worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

MRUS stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

