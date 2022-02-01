Citigroup Inc. Buys 48,630 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 98.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Beauty Health worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,814,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

