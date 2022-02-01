Citigroup Inc. Buys 55,860 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 393.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

