Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 247,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,437,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 410.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 539,469 shares in the last quarter. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

