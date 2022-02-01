Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 615,198 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock valued at $399,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

