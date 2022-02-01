Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 493,232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Gentherm by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after acquiring an additional 124,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,930,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on THRM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

