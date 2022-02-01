Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Diodes worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after buying an additional 123,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $441,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

