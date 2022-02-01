Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,984 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of United Natural Foods worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $6,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,200,000 after acquiring an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

