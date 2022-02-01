Citigroup Inc. Has $2.40 Million Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

INT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.16. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.