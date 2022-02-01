Citigroup Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 309.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 599,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 353,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 930.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 363,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 328,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.