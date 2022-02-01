Citigroup Inc. Has $2.43 Million Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Dada Nexus worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.17. Dada Nexus Limited has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.