Citigroup Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.86. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.