Citigroup Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.21 and a 12-month high of $128.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

