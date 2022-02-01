Citigroup Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Ocugen worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 11.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $924,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ocugen Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.