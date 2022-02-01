Citigroup Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.