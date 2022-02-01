Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,315 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 315,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Gevo worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the third quarter worth about $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $690.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

