Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,643 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BrightSpire Capital worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -39.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

