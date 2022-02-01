Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 69,055 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Yamana Gold worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 48.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518,522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 323.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64,115 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUY. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

