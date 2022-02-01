Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,857 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $36.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.