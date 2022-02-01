Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,034,000 after buying an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,445,000 after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

