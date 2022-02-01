Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,872 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 155,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

