Citigroup Inc. Sells 109,413 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,413 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $345,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,362 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

