Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,677 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

SFBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

