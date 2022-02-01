Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,739 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $256.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.49. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.00.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

