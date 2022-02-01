Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,042 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 52.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,939,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.84. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

