Citigroup Inc. Sells 44,066 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,066 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth $239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.